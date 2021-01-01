Vaseline Clinical Care Hand Sanitizer Lotion 2-in-1, 5.1 oz

Advertisement
Vaseline Clinical Care Hand Sanitizer Lotion is a daily moisturizer that helps hydrate dry, cracked skin and replenishes moisture. Today, regular handwashing to stay safe and healthy from infection is seriously recommended and if you’re using regular hand soap and sanitizers all day, chances are you’re experiencing dry skin like you never have before. This hand lotion contains microdroplets of Vaseline's original petroleum jelly skincare formula that helped replenish lost moisture when it was first formulated over 150 years ago. It soothed and healed dry and cracked skin then and continues to be part of regular skin care routines today. Vaseline Clinical Care Hand Lotion absorbs fast with a non-greasy feel to kill germs with its sanitizing formulation. Vaseline® Jelly does help the skin's natural moisture barrier to recover from daily exposure to triggers, like regular hand washing with skin drying soaps, that break down its natural barrier. We’re working with Direct Relief in our mission to promote better skin health around the world. The Healing Project provides dermatological skincare, Vaseline® Jelly and medical supplies needed to help heal the skin of people affected by poverty or emergencies around the world. *Please note Vaseline Intensive Care Hand Lotion does not replace regular handwashing and is not anti-viral so will not protect against Covid-19.