Baume & Mercier Clifton Club Stainless Steel & Leather Strap Watch

From the Clifton Club Collection Swiss-made automatic movement Water resistant to 10 ATM Round polished and satin-finished stainless steel case, 42mm (1.5") Rotating bezel Sapphire crystal Black dial and hands with Superluminova Applied bar hour markers Date display at 3 o'clock Second hand Leather strap with exclusive sailcloth pattern Reverse turned edge orange rubberized leather lining Made in Switzerland.