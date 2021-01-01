Clifford Reclining Living Room Set - 600281

Contemporary styleLeatheretteRich dark brownPadded armsReclinersKidney support backsHardwood framesSinuous spring basesWebbing in the backsExtremely comfortableHighly rated.The Clifford Living Room Set by Coaster Furniture is a gorgeous living room set that will bring much beauty to your home. It is leatherette and a rich dark brown. The set features padded arms, recliners, and kidney support backs. It also has hardwood frames, sinuous spring bases, and webbing in the backs. The sofa, loveseat, and chair are extremely comfortable and add a classy touch to the living room. This contemporary living room set is a stunning and sleek addition to any home!