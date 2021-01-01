From dakota fields

Alfieri Light Brown Area Rug

$35.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Inspired by coral, this area rug showcases an organic branch motif in hues of blue and white over beige. Made in Turkey, this area rug is machine woven from a stain- and the fade-resistant blend of polypropylene and polyester in a low 0.5" pile – perfect for rolling out in high-traffic living rooms and dining spaces prone to occasional spills and stains alike. Easily vacuumed or spot cleaned for fuss-free upkeep, this rug performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding underfoot. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com