SKECHERS Cleo - Huntington
The SKECHERS Cleo - Huntington skimmer flat will put your contemporary sophistication on display with an allover geometric basketweave pattern, slip-on entry, and chic almond toe. Skech Knit Mesh fabric upper features a woven design. Stretch Fit design boasts a soft, stretchy collar. Contrasting topline and heel stripe. Breathable fabric lining. Air Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole for long-lasting wear. Flat midsole Flexible rubber outsole offers traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.