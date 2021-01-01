MARLI Cleo By Marli Rev 18K Rose Gold & Diamond Mini Drop Earrings

From the Cleo By Marli Collection. Rev draws inspiration from the french word "Reve", meaning dream. These innovative earrings encapsulate New York City's architecture with graphic lines and brilliant shimmer. Diamond-lined rose gold huggie hoops suspend pyramid drops paved with sparkling diamonds. Diamonds, 0.25 tcw Diamond color: F-G Diamond clarity: VS 18K rose gold Leverback Imported SIZE Drop, about 0.4". Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Jewelry C > Marli > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. MARLI. Color: Rose Gold.