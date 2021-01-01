Clemente Desk Lamp by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: White - (ARN 3010HAB-WHT)

The Clemente Desk Lamp by Visual Comfort is a fitting testament to streamlined fixtures. It is designed with an adjustable cone-like shade that projects downward with its clean wide mouth. A halogen lamping (not included) concealed within offers direct, task-oriented illumination that is free of glare and hotspots. Its sleek stem drops into a supportive, circular base where a toggle switch is installed for convenient operation. With enough panache to project its personality clearly, this fixture adds decorative as well as versatile, functional value to contemporary spaces. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Color: White. Finish: White and Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass