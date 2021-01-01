Cleary 3 Drawer Dresser
Description
Features:All Cleary logs are bark on and kiln dried to a specific moisture contentClear-coat catalyzed lacquer finish for extra durabilityIndividually handcraftedAll hinges are concealed European style for a clean uncluttered lookFull-extension ball-bearing glides rated to 100 poundsFor double or single bedMade in the USAOrientation: HorizontalProduct Type: Standard Dresser/ChestMaterial: Manufactured Wood + Solid WoodMaterial Details: Cabinet grade Hickory plywood with hickory log trimMetal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Wood Construction Type: OtherColor: Gloss Finish: NoMirrored Finish: NoDrawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 3Drawer Glide Mechanism: Ball Bearing GlidesDrawer Glide Material: MetalSoft Close or Self Close Drawers: YesFelt Lined Drawers: NoDovetail Drawer Joints: YesMultiple Drawer Sizes?: NoFully Extendable Drawers: YesNumber of Locking Drawers: Safety Stop: YesRemovable Drawers: YesDoors Included: Number of Doors: Number of Interior Shelves: Mirror Included: NoMedia Compartments: NoTipover Restraint Device Included: YesStyle: RusticCountry of Origin: United StatesSuitable for High Use: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseRemoveable Hardware: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodDS Primary Product Style: Rustic / LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Mountain LodgeWood Species: HickorySpefications:ASTM F3096 - 14 Compliant: YesASTM F2057 - 14: NoASTM F2057 - 17: YesASTM F2057 - 19: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:All drawer fronts are 0.5" overlayOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 12.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 25Overall Product Weight: 105Main Drawers: YesMain Drawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Main Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Main Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Main Drawer Weight Capacity: 200Smallest Drawers: Smallest Drawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Smallest Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Smallest Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Drawer Weight Capacity: Shelves: Shelf Height - Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Shelf Weight Capacity: Mirror: NoMirror Height - Top to Bottom: Mirror Width - Side to Side: Mirror Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: LifetimeFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color: Traditional