Splendid
Splendid Clearwater Shorts with Contrast Tape Detail
Perfect for your sporty style, the Splendid Clearwater Shorts with Contrast Tape Detail will look good in motion or just lounging. Ribbed elastic waistband with adjustable self-tie. Accent trim lines the side seam and hem. Angled slip hand pockets at sides. Split seams at sides for increased mobility. 50% polyester, 38% cotton, 12% viscose. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 12 in Inseam: 3 in Front Rise: 13 in Back Rise: 18 in Leg Opening: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size MD (Women's 6-8). Please note that measurements may vary by size.