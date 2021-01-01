From convenience concepts
Convenience Concepts Clearview Round Nesting End Tables
Inspired by the classic Mid-Century style, the Clearview Nesting Round End Tables offers a modern take that will be the perfect addition to any room in your home. Featuring straight tapered midcentury modern legs made of solid wood in a beautiful woodgrain finish with a tempered glass table top and stainless steel hardware, this set will meet all your expectation in style and stability. Best of all, this nesting set doubles the amount of surface space, offering plenty of versatility in its use. Look for other pieces from the Clearview Collection by Convenience Concepts sold separately.