Clearly Zeal Uplifting And Energizing Happiness Balm - 2 OZ
Clearly ZEAL is an all natural balm made with nature\'s best ingredients to support your well being and provide a natural solution to feelings of unhappiness and lethargy. Our essential oil blend is energizing, uplifting, and invigorating to help you get happy and get going. It counteracts negative emotions and promotes feelings of cheerfulness, happiness and enthusiasm for life. Unlike essential oil diffusor blends, you can apply ZEAL directly to your skin and take it with you wherever you go. Simply massage a small amount gently onto temples, under nose, on wrist and on pulse points to help relieve symptoms of sadness and get happy.A unique blend of energizing and mood boosting essential oils help naturally boost the mood, increase feelings of happiness, cheerfulness and enthusiasm for life. Powerful aromatherapy can help counteract negative emotions, promote optimism and restore emotional balance. Easy and convenient - take ZEAL with you on-the-go to help alleviate symptoms of lethargy and increase energy all day. Powerful aroma with sweet and floral notes helps to soothe the body and mind and encourage a positive outlook for a boost of happiness. 100% plant based ingredients - No harsh chemicals or toxins. 100% vegan (no beeswax!) and cruelty free. Handcrafted in the USA. INGREDIENTS: Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Vitamin E, Carnauba Wax, Vanilla Extract with Grapefruit, Bergamot, Lemon, Geranium, Lavender, Caraway, Frankincense and Jasmine Essential Oils. DIRECTIONS: Massage gently into temples, under nose, on wrist, and on pulse points for a few minutes. Repeat as needed.