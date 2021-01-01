From isabella's clearly
Clearly Lift, Anti Aging Face And Neck Serum - 60 ML
What does your skin need to stay youthful? Intense moisture and hydration, nourishing ingredients that keep it healthy and products that improve elasticity for a firm lifted appearance. Isabella\'s Clearly LIFT is formulated with powerful plant based oils and extracts that are essential to keeping your skin youthful and radiant. Apply morning and night to nourish and hydrate your skin. LIFT will penetrate deep into the pores, shrinking their size and improving skin texture for a smooth and lifted appearance. Clearly LIFT is ideal for all ages and all skin types. Plant based oils and herbal extracts deeply moisturize and hydrate the skin to prevent dryness and promote youthful supple glowing skin. Powerful nutrients including Carrot Seed Oil, Wheat Germ, Avocado, Rosehip Seed help to reduce signs of aging and smooth wrinkles. Absorbs quickly to help firm and tighten skin while improving skin elasticity, helping to shrink the size of pores and improving overall skin texture. Apply as a daytime moisturizer for a radiant glowing complexion (no makeup needed!) and at night time to nourish your skin while you sleep. 100% plant based ingredients - No harsh chemicals or toxins. Vegan and cruelty free. Made in small batches in the USA. INGREDIENTS: Almond Oil, Carrot Seed Oil, Wheat Germ Oil, Avocado Oil, Argan Oil, Sea Buckthorn Oil, Pomegranate Oil, Vitamin E, Annatto Seed Extract, Rosehip Seed Oil with Peppermint, Tea Tree, Clary Sage, Lemon, and Frankincense Essential Oils. DIRECTIONS: Wash and pat skin dry. Apply a thick layer with fingertips to entire face and neck, avoiding direct contact with eyes. Allow to dry. Can be used morning or night.