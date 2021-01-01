From isabella's clearly
Clearly Bite, After Bug-Bite Relief With Calendula And Aloe Vera - 2 OZ
Advertisement
Isabella\'s Clearly BITE is an all natural balm, made with nature\'s best plant based ingredients, to help soothe and moisturize the skin after bug bites. Get ready for mosquitoes, black flies, fleas, ticks and other bugs. Clearly BITE is a gentle non-stinging ointment that you can apply to bug bites to help the skin recover. HIGHLIGHTS: Our unique blend of therapeutic essential oils, aloe vera, and calendula helps to soothe and comfort the skin after bug bites. Nature\'s best ingredients are ideal for the whole family: adults and kids. Our soothing formula can also be applied to small cuts, scratches, and dry cracked skin to soothe and moisturize. Applies smoothly to the skin (not grainy), does the job, and smells great! Therapeutic grade ingredients - No harsh chemicals or toxins. 100% Vegan (no beeswax!) and Cruelty Free. Made in small batches in the USA. INGREDIENTS: Olive Oil, Aloe Vera Oil, Shea Butter, Vitamin E Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Calendula Essential Oil, Peppermint Essential Oil and Carnauba Wax. DIRECTIONS: Clean the area, wash the bite or sting with mild soap and water. Massage a small amount gently on the affected area to help reduce symptoms of itching and irritation. Re-apply as needed.