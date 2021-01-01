Clearbrook 4 - Light 16" Caged Drum Semi Flush Mount
Description
Features:Made from steelProduct Type: Semi flush mountNumber of Lights: 4Fixture Design: CagedFixture Shape: DrumLight Direction: AmbientFinish: Mottled BlackSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Fabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Base: E12/CandelabraVoltage: 120Country of Origin: ChinaShade Required: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingConvertible: NoGlass Type: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: WITB Bulb Included: NoCraftsmanship: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: CE Certified: CALGreen Compliant: FIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: UL Listed: NoTAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: What is UL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ETL Listed: YescUL Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: RoHS Compliant: cETL Listed: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: N/AUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 16Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 1Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5.5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5.5Adjustable Hanging Length: NoOverall Min Height: Overall Max Height: Overall Height (Hanging): 14.5Body Height - Top to Bottom: 14.5Body Width - Side to Side: 16Body Depth - Front to Back: 16Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: YesDownrod Size(s): Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial AssemblyAdult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: 30Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Manufacturer provides 1 year on electrical components, 1 year on indoor finish, 2 years on outdoor finish, and 5 years on Integrated LED.