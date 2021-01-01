Cleara Chandelier by Kichler - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (44315FXG)

Advertisement
The Cleara Chandelier from Kichler is an extravagant modern piece dictated by the elegance of its circular design. A two-stage suspension of vertical tubing and a formation of diagonal wiring adds a certain finesse to the piece. Bold shape in the form of a steel ring framework, glistens in its polished state, tethering a flowing arrangement of protruding geometric shapes. Cylindrical ribbed glass shades shimmer the slender silhouette of the lamps and lamp holders. The ensemble of lamps generates a warm and lavish ambient light. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Fox Gold