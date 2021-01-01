From ivory and iris
24" Clear Wood Glam Table Lamp By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy this 24" Clear Wood Glam Table Lamp at Michaels. com. An impressive 24" in height, this table lamp brings light and beauty to any corner of your room. A glam decorating scheme requires light fixtures that are anything but ordinary. An impressive 24" in height, this table lamp brings light and beauty to any corner of your room. Its clear body is constructed of elegantly curved crystal with gold-colored iron accents. A black drum shade sits atop the lamp, adding a sense of balance and dimension. The interior of the shade is a gorgeous gold color. This item has a 62" cord length. Desk light has an easy on/off twist switch under the shade. This item comes shipped in one carton. Details: Clear lamp with gold accents and black shade 24" x 14" x 14" overall size 62" cord length Crystal, iron and fabric Easy on/off twist switch under the shade Uses one standard E26 light bulb (not included) For indoor use only | 24" Clear Wood Glam Table Lamp By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®