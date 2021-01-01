From ver beauty
Ver Beauty Clear Tote Handbag with Removable Purse, Black Clear
Display & Storage Organizer - Lovely transparent handbag for any professional makeup artist; Clear see-through design for quick and easy access; Lightweight design for carrying, displaying, and traveling with jewelry and cosmetics Top Grade Design - High quality transparent vinyl finish and leatherette exterior provide extra durability; Adjustable heavy duty shoulder handle for added comfort and grip; Waterproof exterior keeps the interior dry and protects your makeup tools Professional Design - Cute small transparent travel bag with more than enough space to store your makeup and cosmetic accessories; Featuring a removable leatherette casual purse with adjustable shoulder strap and zipper closure Take Care of Your Cosmetics - This clear vinyl waterproof bag features a spacious interior compartment with ample space to fit larger tools and accessories, making it a must-have for all your jobs Perfect Travel Size - Ver Beauty transparent waterproof bag is designed with the most convenient dimensions to store & carry: Removable purse measures 8.5" x 6.5"; Overall tote bag measures 7.25" x 5.75" x 9"