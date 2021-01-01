Clear Quartz - Crystal Vessel Necklaces

Advertisement
Infuse an organically unique crystal with a few drops of restorative essential oil or carry sand from the beach where you said, ?I do? with Katrin Santore?s pendants. Each stone incorporates a chamber to hold a small sample of anything you want to keep close to your heart. The naturally alluring stones each have powerful associations: Clear quartz is known as the ""master healer,? balancing and revitalizing one?s physical, emotional, and spiritual dimensions; rose quartz represents the heart and unconditional love, reflecting an energy of compassion, peace, and tenderness; and fluorite is a stone of mental order and clarity, thought to reduce instability and disorder. These captivating capsules are suspended from 36-inch, bronze-finished chains with diamond-cut facets that add eye-catching sparkle. Designed and assembled in Los Angeles, CA.