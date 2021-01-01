SHANY Clear PVC Makeup Bag - Large Professional Makeup Artist Rectangular Tote with Shoulder Strap and 5 External Pockets - BLUE

This bag is designed to carry all that the professional makeup artist and hair stylist tools while on the set. This bag is a clear design for fast and easy accessibility. Convenient flip top pockets, spacious compartment and tissue box pocket make all the tools and accessories readily available. Adjustable shoulder strap is included. This bag is also great for makeup enthusiasts and personal use to organize your cosmetics. Its clear design allow users to see the contents with ease. With multiple external pockets, and spacious center compartment to organize all essential tools and accessories. We recommend hand washing the bag for best results.