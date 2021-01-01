Get the 12oz. Clear Plastic Stemless Wine Glasses by Celebrate It™, 20ct. at Michaels. These stemless wine glasses are perfect for holiday dinners, birthdays or graduation parties. These clear plastic stemless wine glasses are perfect for holiday dinners, birthdays or graduation parties. Details: Clear 12 oz. (354.88 mL) 20 wine glasses Shatterproof PlasticCare and Usage: Hand-wash only Reusable Disposable and recyclable | 12 oz Clear Plastic Stemless Wine Glasses by Celebrate It™ 20ct. | Michaels®