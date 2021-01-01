Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen with SPF 55, 3 fl. oz

Advertisement
Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 55 offers UVA/UVB sun protection that leaves your skin looking healthy and clear. Suitable for face or body, this lightweight sunscreen lotion helps prevent sunburn without causing breakouts on acne-prone skin. The liquid-lotion has a water-light texture that leaves a weightless, matte finish so skin can breathe. Stabilized with Helioplex Technology, the SPF 55 facial sunscreen offers superior broad spectrum protection from skin-aging UVA and skin-burning UVB rays. This dermatologist-tested formula is fragrance free and non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores or cause breakouts. It is water-resistant up to 80 minutes. Apply prior to sun exposure to keep skin protected during outdoor activities like gardening, biking, hiking, boating or going on a walk.