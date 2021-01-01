Clear And Silver Glitter Striped Glass Ball Christmas Ornament 4" (100Mm)

This elegant ornament from the Urban Nature Collection is a must add to your holiday decorating. The clean design and sparkling silver glitter will accent any decorations it is added to. It will look wonderful hanging from the Christmas tree mantle or addition to a centerpiece. It can also be used as decoration for an anniversary or wedding get together. Product Features: Glittered ball Christmas ornament Clear ornament with silver glitter stripes Ornament has a silver band on top and bottom of ornament Equipped with a silver ornament cap Comes ready-to-hang on a silver cord Recommedned for indoor use only Dimensions: 4" diameter (100mm) Material(s): glass