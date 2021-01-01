From joseph joseph
Joseph Joseph CleanTech 2-piece washing-up brush and scrubber set - Blue
Conventional brushes, sponges and scrubbers can wear quickly and hold onto water and dirt, making them a breeding ground for bacteria and odors. This innovative brush and scrubber, however, feature advanced polymer bristles that drain and dry quickly, are durable and flexible for effective cleaning and rinse clean after use. The scrubber features fine bristles on one side for gentle cleaning tasks and coarse bristles on the other for tougher deposits. The brush head is removable and can be replaced if required. Both are safe to use with non-stick cookware and, being made from 100percent recyclable materials, can be just as useful at the end of their life.