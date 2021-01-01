Cleansing and Volumizing Paste with Rhassoul and Rose Extracts, 8.4 oz./ 250 mL

Helps create volume from the roots. Creates visible thickness without weighing it down. Helps preserve and enhance the hair color. If You Want To Know More: This innovative formula is a unique blend of pure Rhassoul clay & mdashwith densifying and re-mineralizing benefits, protective rose extracts, and Limnanthes extract & mdashto help preserve and enhance the hair color. Its original paste texture transforms into an airy foam to bring immediate volume and thickness to fine hair without weighing.