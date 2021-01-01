From munchkin
Munchkin Cleaning Sponges Multi - Infant Bottle Cleaning Set
Advertisement
Infant Bottle Cleaning Set. Update Babys feeding supplies with this cleaning set that helps keep Baby healthy and clean at mealtime. Includes bottle, nipple brush, straw brush, spout brush, lid and threads brush, detail brush and clip, sponge, sponge holder and bottle drying rack (11 pieces total)Gray and white foldable baby bottle drying rack: 9.5'' W x 11.5'' H x 2.5'' DBlue heart sponge and suction holder: 5.25'' W x 7'' H x 2'' DCup and bottle cleaning brush set: 4.25'' W x 1'' H x 11.4'' DPlastic / NylonImported