From ashley furniture
Clean Window Crushed Texture Anti-Dust Sheer Linen Blend 52" x 63" Ecru Curtain Panel, Ecru
Advertisement
Guided by the belief that wellness starts in the home, Clean Window® Crushed Texture Anti-Dust Sheer Linen Blend Curtain Panels are interwoven with chemical finish-free ENDUR by Ascend™ active fibers that inhibit static and cling to help minimize allergen containing particles, dust, hair, pet dander, and environmental irritants for a healthier room environment. A decor must-have for wellness devotees, pet lovers, and those with allergy sensitivities, Clean Window® utilizes patented technology to deliver static-free, cling-free, hair and lint repellent window treatments that enhance both your well being and home decor. The light and airy semi-sheer crushed texture fabric gently filters light while enhancing privacy. Pole top rod pocket design allows for simple slide-through installation on curtain rods up to 1 ½" in diameter. Sold as individual panels measuring 52" width by 63" length in color ecru. Measure carefully before selecting your desired size and quantity. Rod not included. Machine wash cold on gentle cycle. Use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low heat. Do not iron.