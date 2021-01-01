From pmd
PMD Clean Pro Device - Black OB
Advertisement
MD Clean Pro OB is a smart facial cleansing device that uses SonicGlow™ and ActiveWarmth™ technology to take your skincare routine to the next level. SonicGlow™ Technology breaks down dirt and oil from within the pores at 7,000 vibrations per minute while operating at a perfect frequency to lift, firm, and tone the skin. The device uses heat therapy combined with SonicGlow™ to activate your skincare by assisting with deeper absorption and effectiveness. SonicGlow™ Technology With 7,000 vibrations per minute, PMD Clean deeply removes the skin’s impurities by breaking down dirt and oil from within the pores. The Beauty of Silicone Using ultra-hygienic silicone, PMD Clean is odor-resistant, antibacterial, hypoallergenic, and waterproof. Our hassle-free brush head never needs replacing. Customizable for All Skin Types A powerful cleansing device with bristles gentle enough for all skin types. With four customizable modes, PMD Clean provides a full spectrum of cleansing options. ActiveWarmth™ Facial Massage ActiveWarmth™ technology featured on the PMD Clean Pro uses heat therapy combined with SonicGlow™ to activate your skincare by assisting with deeper absorption and effectiveness. Obsidian This naturally occurring gemstone helps to eliminate toxins, reduce puffiness, and improve skin elasticity.