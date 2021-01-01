SEPHORA COLLECTION Clean Glowing Skin Foundation #17 1.01 oz / 30ml

A clean foundation that leaves skin looking radiantly healthy and hydrated with weightless, buildable coverage. Coverage: Light Finish: Radiant Formulation: Liquid Skin Type: Normal and Dry Highlighted Ingredients: - Matcha Tea Powder: Hydrates. - Vitamin C Powder: Brightens skin's appearance. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan and cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: This foundation will provide you with visibly radiant skin. It is enriched with matcha tea, known to provide hydration, and vitamin C derived from potato, which is known to brighten the appearance of skin.