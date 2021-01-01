COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Pressed Powder, Clean Vegan Formula , 230-Dark, 0.35 oz

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Pressed Powder, Clean Vegan Formula Lightweight, Flawless Finish That Lasts All Day. 100% Vegan Pressed Powder Covergirl Clean Fresh Pressed Powder, Clean Vegan Formula Makeup is talc-free and formulated with tapioca and aloe vera powder to absorb oil and deliver fresh, natural-looking skin. The 100% Vegan pressed powder makes pores less visible, so skin looks and feels smooth. Apply the powder with the included vegan puff for easy application. Covergirl Clean Fresh Pressed Powder is formulated without phthalates, mineral oil, formaldehyde, talc, parabens, or sulfates. Pro-tip: Pair the face powder with Covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk for a flawless finish that lasts all day. At COVERGIRL, we’re Leaping Bunny approved cruelty free by Cruelty Free International, so you know our products are never tested on animals.