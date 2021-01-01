From pmd
PMD Clean - Facial Cleansing Device
Clean - PMD Clean is a smart facial cleansing device that uses SonicGlow technology to not only ensure a deep cleanse, but lift, firm and tone problem areas. Features SonicGlow Technology: With 7000 vibrations per minute, Clean deeply removes the skin's impurities by breaking down dirt and oil from within the pores. The Beauty of Silicone: Using ultra-hygienic silicone, Clean is odor-resistant, antibacterial, hypoallergenic and waterproof. PMD's hassle-free brush head never needs replacing. Customizable for All Skin Types: A powerful cleansing device with bristles gentle enough for all skin types. With four customizable modes, Clean provides a full spectrum of cleansing options. Benefits Deep daily cleansing Minimize the appearance of blackheads Lift, firm & tone the skin Includes PMD Clean Stand AA Battery -PMD Clean - Facial Cleansing Device