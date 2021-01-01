Justice Design Group CLD-8739-10 Dakota 12 Light 28" Wide Ring Chandelier with Short Clouds Cylindrical Shade Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Justice Design Group CLD-8739-10 Dakota 12 Light 28" Wide Ring Chandelier with Short Clouds Cylindrical Shade FeaturesConstructed from metal and resinClouds resin cylindrical shadesRequires (12) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbsUL rated for damp locationsRequires supplemental mounting independent of J-BoxDesigned for 8 foot ceilingsDimensionsHeight: 27"Width: 28"Diameter: 28"Chain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Diameter: 4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 12Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 720 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Dark Bronze