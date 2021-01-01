Justice Design Group CLD-5120 Clouds 8.25" ADA Compliant Wall Sconce Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Justice Design Group CLD-5120 Clouds 8.25" ADA Compliant Wall Sconce Clouds - If you are looking for a clean, soft-contemporary look, the Clouds Collection delivers. Comprised of neutral color tones, the Clouds Collection will add a warm ambient glow to your existing décor.Features:Comes with resin specialty shadeUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationUL Rated for use in damp locationsADA compliant1 Year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 8.25"8.25"Extension: 4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 80Voltage: 120v na