From inbox zero
Clavier Computer Desk
Advertisement
[Spacious work area] The desktop size can easily accommodate your laptop, keyboard, books, documents and desk accessories. The built-in printer stand is ideal for placing printers, multiple monitors and factories. This computer desk is suitable for study, bedroom, living room and office. [Storage Rack] The 3-story bookshelf can store or decorate your desk, providing plenty of space for storage and organization under the table. Allows you to store office supplies and small devices for ease of use. [Elevated Shelf] The display riser adds another height to your desk and frees up a lot of work space below. This shelf also keeps your monitor flush with your line of sight to ensure your focus and comfort throughout the day. [Durable] Made of high-quality MDF and metal, it is durable. The foot pads can be used not only on uneven ground to prevent scratching, but also to enhance stability without damaging the floor. [Easy Assembly] includes all the parts, tools and instructions required. All parts are numbered and the installation is more convenient and simple.Package include: 1xdesk,1xinstallation manual Color: Black