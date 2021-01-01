From umage
Clava Dine Pendant Light by UMAGE - Color: Copper - Finish: Copper - (2098_4007)
The Clava Dine by UMAGE features a sophisticated, elegant silhouette, perfect for both residential and hospitality spaces. Its polished exterior is available in brushed copper, polished steel, brushed brass, and matte white metal finishes. Ships a 6 foot 10 inch textile cord and a choice of canopy in white or black finish. Shown in polished steel with a black cord. Ships flat packed with instructions for self-assembly. The flat packed boxes help optimize worldwide logistics, while reducing the environmental footprint on our planet. Features: Canopy set includes 6'10 â€œ textile cord Includes detailed instructions for assembly and mounting Shade composed of spun aluminum Easy to maintain and clean cUL listed Exquisite designs with a sustainable edge. That's the philosophy of Denmark-based lighting brand, UMAGE (previously Vita Copenhagen), founded in 2008. Keeping in mind a simplistic, modern aesthetic, UMAGE aims to be sustainable in their materials and processes: goose feathers that would otherwise go to waste are incorporated in luxury lamps and all products are flat-packed to reduce global footprint. Designed with a distinctly Scandinavian edge, UMAGE utilizes clean lines and muted colors in their table lamps, wall sconces, and pendants. Shape: Dome. Color: Copper. Finish: Brushed Copper, Tags: Vita Copenhagen, Vita Lighting