From elegant home fashions
Elegant Home Fashions Claude, Wood Extendable Dining Table, Navy Blue
Elevate your home's dining area with the Elegant Home Fashions Claude Extendable Dining Table. Featuring a contemporary design with a navy blue finish, this modern wood table is a stylish and functional update to any dining space. With its extendable design, this table provides versatile dining options. Constructed from durable wood, this table is built for long-lasting use as a kitchen table, a computer desk, a craft table, and more. Purchase this kitchen table on its on own or with other items from the Elegant Home Fashions dining collection for a complete set and cohesive look. For quick and easy assembly, this table includes step-by-step instructions. Measuring 53.25" x 31.5" x 29.25", the Elegant Home Fashions Claude Extendable Dining Table provides plenty of space for dining without taking up too much room. An affordable extravagance! Elegant Home Fashions has been the nation's premier manufacturer of bathroom accent furniture and accessories in the United States. Their customers include some of America's finest and most prestigious retailers, department stores, and discount retail chains. Elegant Home Fashions products have traveled the globe to provide their consumers the best quality and design for their bathroom decor.