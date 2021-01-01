OVERSTOCK ART Claude Monet "Villas at Bordighera" Framed Wall Art - 20"x24" in Multi at Nordstrom Rack

From overstock art
Villas at Bordighera is a brilliant demonstration of Claude Monet's rediscovery of the Mediterranean during his stay in Italy in 1884. This work catches the bright light of the Mediterranean and the painter's fascination for the landscapes of this region. The shimmering golden pinks and blues seemed incredible to Monet who attempted to capture as much color and light as he could in the piece. The rich, warm red, oranges and yellows in the spikes of the bushes complement the natural colors of the buildings around the edges of the scene. While in the background you see the majestic blue and purple of the mountains in contrast. These combinations of color allow Monet to create the feeling of that time and place to share. 20" x 24" Cotton, polyester, wood stretcher bars, oil paint Wipe down gently with damp cloth to clean affected area Made in the USA