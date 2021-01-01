From breguet
Breguet Classique Mother of Pearl Dial 18kt Yellow Gold Diamond Black Leather Ladies Watch 8068BA52964DD00
Yellow gold-tone 18kt yellow gold case with a black leather strap. Fixed yellow gold-tone 18kt yellow gold set with 64 diamonds bezel. Mother of pearl dial with blue-toned hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Breguet Calibre 537/1 Automatic movement, containing 184 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 30 mm, case thickness: 7.85 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Classique Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss guilloche main. Item Variations: 8068BA/52/964 DD00, 8068BA/52/964-DD00, 8068BA/52/964/DD00, 8068BA/52/964DD00. Breguet Classique Mother of Pearl Dial 18kt Yellow Gold Diamond Black Leather Ladies Watch 8068BA52964DD00.