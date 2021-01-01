Stainless steel case with a blue leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with black hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Frederique Constant calibre FC-220 quartz movement. Scratch resistant convex sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute. Classics Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Frederique Constant Classics Silver Dial Blue Leather Ladies Watch FC-220MS3B6.