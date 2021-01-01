From bulova
Bulova Classics Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch 98M122
Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with luminous gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Miyota caliber 2015 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 30 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Classics Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Bulova Classics Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch 98M122.