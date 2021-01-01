The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Train harder in the adidas Originals Classics Long Shorts. Elasticized waist for easy pull-up wear. Side slip pockets. 65% recycled polyester, 32% polyester, 3% elastane satin. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 15 in Inseam: 5 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.