Corelle Classic Winter Frost White, Soup Bowls, Set of 6

Enhance your everyday dinnerware exponentially with the Corelle Livingware Winter Frost White 18 oz Soup Bowl Set. When it comes to daily dishes, few can compare with Corelle Livingware when it comes to durability, versatility and enduring style. Corelle Livingware is crafted with Vitrelle glass, a remarkable material with the durability of tempered glass and the versatility of ceramic. Vitrelle glass is engineered to withstand the rigors of everyday use, with a built that's microwave and dishwasher-safe as well as break and chip-resistant. These microwave safe soup bowls from the Corelle Livingware Winter Frost White collection feature a nesting, stackable design for effortless storage, in a pristine white shade that lends quiet elegance to any tablescape. They pair effortlessly with all items from the entire Corelle Livingware collection, for added convenience. Each unit includes six Corelle Winter Frost White bowls; additional items sold separately.