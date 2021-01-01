The Classic Vintage Rug Collection transforms traditional rug artistry into fashion-smart decor with antique-look, flat weave area rugs. Power loomed of 100% polyester. Construction: 95% Cotton, 5% Polyester. Full Dimensions: 6-ft-7-in x 9-ft-2-in. Pile Height: 0.5 inches. Rug Weight: 23 lbs. Vacuum regularly, spot clean with mild detergent, professionally dry clean. Rug Pad Recommended. 30 Day Limited Warranty. Safavieh Classic Vintage Clia 7 x 9 Orange/Gold Indoor Abstract Southwestern Area Rug Polyester | CLV511D-6