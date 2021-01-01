From caracole
Caracole Classic Taupe Silver Leaf King Poster Bed
Part Of Caracole Classic Collection From CaracoleCrafted From Birch And Fumed Figured Tiger MapleSmoke And Taupe Silver Leaf FinishMetal ferrules on legs and postsAdjustable height bedding support systemRemovable top post sectionSmoke bed panels with solids covered with taupe silver leafOptional NightstandBox Spring RequiredBed is Available in Queen/ King & Cal. King Sizes.Waking up in this stylishly sophisticated poster bed makes greeting the morning easier. Splendid and stately, it adds presence to a bedroom while setting the tone for elegance. Its paneled headboard and footboard feature Fumed Figured Tiger Maple veneers and are finished to perfection in Smoke and accented with Taupe Silver Leaf. Metal ferrules and finials add a decorative touch that completes the look.