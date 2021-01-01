VECELO Classic Style Bed Frame Metal Platform Mattress Foundation/Box Spring Replacement with Steel Headboard & Footboard,Queen Size, White

Updated square metal steel structure for more steadiness, solve noise problem and prevent mattress from moving or sinking No box spring needed, suitable for twin size mattress, perfect for residence bedroom, Dorm, guest room, boys girls kids student children room High Height Storage Space, 12. 6 inches storage space under the frame, offer more space for you. The weight capacity of twin bed frame is 600 lbs Queen size Bed frame Dimension: 80 Inches x 60 Inches x 42. 9 Inches (L*W*H), no Mattress come With installed Victorian style headboard, easy assembly, Instruction and needed stools included. ANY ASSEMBLY issue, please mail us so that we can help you how to work the problem out