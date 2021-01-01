ZULAY KITCHEN Classic Stovetop Italian Style Espresso Maker in White at Nordstrom Rack

Classic Italian moka pot famous for making the best traditional espresso easily! Durable cast aluminum body with pressure valve for higher caffeine extraction and flavor. Depending on bean variety and grind selection, this espresso maker can create foam emulsion or crema. Heat resistant handle and lid knob for safe pouring. How to use:1.Don't fill with water past the steam-valve on the base.2.Don't press the grounds too tight. Gently smooth over them with your finger.3.Keep the pot on low to medium heat to avoid burning the coffee.4.Remove pot from burner when you hear it start to gurgle. Aluminum Imported