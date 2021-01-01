Classic Sports Valise 18" Travel Duffel
Description
Features:Lightweight, top-grain cowhideMeets airline requirements for carry-on luggageDouble zipper opening across top for easier accessDeluxe antique brass hardwareFour zipper compartments, one Hook & Loop Fastener compartment, all wet-linedComfortable, adjustable all leather shoulder strap with padHook & Loop Fastener closure handleHandsome leather ID tagConstructed of durable leatherProduct Type: Travel duffel;Weekender duffel;Outdoor/Gear bag;All purpose duffelExterior Color: BrownHardware Finish: Antique brassDistressed: NoPowder Coated Finish: NoGloss Finish: NoExterior Material: LeatherExterior Material Details: Lining Material: NylonHardware Material: BrassPieces Included: Weather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoTear Resistant: NoScratch Resistant: NoMildew Resistant: NoFade Resistant: NoScuff Resistant: NoRust Resistant: YesGender: UnisexStyle: Adventure travel;Business travel;Designer/Fashion;Leisure travelCarry-on: YesConstruction: SoftsidedWheeled: NoNumber of Wheels: Strap Included: YesStrap Type: ShoulderPadded Strap: YesRemovable Strap: YesHandles Included: YesNumber of Handles: 2Handle Location: SidesHandle Grip Material: LeatherTelescoping Handle: NoErgonomic Handle: NoFastening Handles: YesNumber of Side Pockets: 2Number of End Pockets: 1Pocket Closure Type: Zipper;Hook & Loop FastenerShoe Compartment Included: NoLaptop Compartment Included: NoGear Compartment Included: NoDividers Included: NoDrop Bottom: YesExpandable: NoFolding: YesStow Away: NoBottom Feet: YesID Tag Included: YesBag Closure Type: ZipperLockable: NoLock Included: TSA Lock: Swatch Available: NoRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Eco-Friendly: NoCountry of Origin: ColombiaTravel Sentry Approved: NoSpefications:ASTM Compliant: NoAZO Free: NoFAA Compliant: NoCPSIA or CPSC Compliant: NoTSA Compliant: NoIATA Compliant: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISO 14000 Certified: NoISO 9000 Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 10Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 11Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 8Interior Width - Side to Side: 16.5Interior Depth - Front to Back: 9Overall Product Weight: 5Assembly:Assembly Required: NoAdditional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: Warranty:Product Warranty: 1 year limited Color: Saddle