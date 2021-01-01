Blueberry Pet Classic Solid Nylon Dog Leash, Emerald, Large: 4-ft long, 1-in wide

The Blueberry Pet Classic Solid Dog Leash is a simple yet elegant leash that comes in a variety of colors to match any dog’s personality. As part of Blueberry Pet’s classic collection, this fashionable lead is great for your pup's daily walks. It’s made for durability with nylon fabric, high-density webbing and a nickel-coated snap for collar attachment. Blueberry Pet Classic Solid Dog Leashes are machine washable, so there’s no need to fear a little dirt from the yard or the park. Pick your favorite color or several so your doggie diva can model a different color each day.