From the company store
The Company Store Classic Solid 4-Piece Ivory 350-Thread Count Cotton Sateen Queen Sheet Set
Advertisement
A luxurious addition to every bed, our Classic Solid Sateen bedding is woven of 350-thread count, 100% combed cotton sateen for a silky, soft hand, and subtle sheen. Offered in a spectrum of elegant solids, this sheet set layers beautifully with our other sateen bedding collections. Exclusively by The Company Store. Sheet sets include: Twin sheet set includes: 1 Twin flat sheet, 1 Twin fitted sheet, and 1 Standard pillowcase. Twin XL sheet set includes: 1 Twin flat sheet, 1 Twin XL fitted sheet, and 1 Standard pillowcase. Full sheet set includes: 1 Full flat sheet, 1 Full fitted sheet, and 2 Standard pillowcases. Queen sheet set includes: 1 Queen flat sheet, 1 Queen fitted sheet, and 2 Standard pillowcases. King sheet set includes: 1 King flat sheet, 1 King fitted sheet, and 2 King pillowcases. Color: Ivory.