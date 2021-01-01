Caracole Classic Queen Upholstered Panel Bed

Part Of Classic Collection From CaracoleCrafted From Exposed WoodSparkling Argent FinishAdjustable height bedding support systemFully upholstered headboard footboard and side rails with decorative cord trimExposed wooden legs in sparkling argentOptional NightstandBox Spring RequiredBed is Available in Queen & King Sizes.As glamorous as a night in Paris, this chic fully upholstered bed evokes the beauty of classic French styling. Luxuriously comfortable, its shapely design features a camel-back headboard and footboard distinguished by decorative cord trim detailing. Its exposed wood legs are finished in rich tones of Sparkling Argent. The resulting effect is timelessly elegant and infinitely magical.