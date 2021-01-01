From sleep options
SLEEP OPTIONS Classic Queen-Size Memory Foam 4.5 in. Sofa Bed Mattress
Upgrade the your Sleeper Sofa Bed mattress with the Classic Brands Memory Foam Sofa Bed Mattress. The 4.5 in. sofa bed mattress is comprised of 2 layers of memory foam, the top layer of plush memory foam provides plush comfort and pressure relief and the bottom layer of dense foam provides orthopedic support and ensures the longevity of the sofa mattress. Memory foam reacts to body heat and conforms to the body's curves, aligning the spine during sleep. This mattress will fold up inside your sofa and unfold as easily as a spring sofa mattress would. You could also use this sofa mattress as a bunk bed mattress, a boat mattress, an RV mattress or a mattress topper.